Boys District Basketball Finals Postponed to Monday

Due to the forecast of winter weather in the Omaha area, the B-8 Boys District Basketball Final, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 between Mount Michael Benedictine and Alliance, at the Mount Michael campus, just outside of Elkhorn NE, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 25. Game time has been set for 4:45 pm CT. We will broadcast the game on KCOW AM-1400, 92.5 FM and Panhandlepost.com with coverage set for 3:40 pm MT.

The Scottsbluff at Seward, Boys B-6 final has also been moved to Monday. That will tip off at 4:30 pm CT. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are forecast for eastern Nebraska for the weekend.