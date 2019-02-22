Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Boys Basketball District Finals

B-6: #11 Scottsbluff at #6 Seward – February 25, 3:30 MT

B-8: #8 Alliance at #9 Mount Michael Benedictine – February 25 – 3:45 MT (KCOW 92.5 FM)

  • Scottsbluff and Alliance games were moved to Monday, February 25 due to winter storms in eastern Nebraska.

C1-1: #16 Columbus Scotus vs #1 Ogallala @ Kearney HS – February 25, 3:00 MT

C1-4: #13 Mitchell vs #4 North Bend Central @ TBA – February 23 – TBA

C1-7: #1 Grand Island Central Catholic vs #7 Chase County @ TBA – February 23 – TBA

C2-2: #15 Battle Creek vs #2 Bridgeport @ TBA – February 23 – TBA

D1-4: #13 Heartland vs #4 Paxton @ Lexington HS – February 25 – 6:30 MT

D1-8: #9 Wauneta-Palisade vs #8 Dundy County-Stratton @ McCook – February 25, 6:00 MT

D2-1: #16 Crawford vs #1 Falls City Sacred Heart @ Cozad HS – February 25, 3:00 MT

D2-2: #15 Creek Valley vs #2 Osmond @ Broken Bow HS – February 25, 4:00 MT

D2-8: #9 Blue Hill vs #8 Mullen @ Gothenburg HS – February 25, 5:00 MT

 

