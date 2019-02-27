Boys 2019 State Basketball Tournament, March 7-8-9

Alliance will meet Aurora in the first round of the 2019 Class B, Boys State Basketball Tournament. Alliance (19-6) will be the #7 seed, Aurora (25-1) will be the #2 seed. The game will be played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 8:45 pm CT, Thursday March 7. The rest of the Class B Bracket has #6 Bennington (20-6) vs #3 Omaha Roncalli (23-2). 7 pm CT, at Devaney. The Alliance vs Aurora winner will meet the Bennington vs Roncalli winner Friday, March 8 at 3:45 pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

#1 Lincoln Pius X (24-2) vs #8 Scottsbluff (14-10). 9 am CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. #4 Omaha Skutt (22-4) vs #5 York (21-4) at 10:45 am CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The winners will meet Friday, March 8, 2 pm CT at PBA. The Championship game will be Saturday, March 9, at 1 pm CT at PBA.

Join us for the broadcast of the Alliance Bulldogs as far as they advance, on KCOW AM-1400 and 92.5 FM and on panhandlepost.com,

Other area teams include Class C-1 #1 seed Ogallala (26-0) vs #8 Milford (21-5), 2 pm CT, March 7, at Devaney.

Class C-2 #2 seed Bridegport (23-2) vs #7 seed Ponca (22-4), 3:45 pm CT, March 7, at Lincoln Northeast High School.

You may check the entire State Tournament Bracket at

www.nsaahome.org.

Best of Luck to all teams.