Boy Scouts in Nebraska Work to Recycle old Christmas Trees

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Following the holiday season, Boy Scouts in eastern Nebraska are promoting recycling by trying to collect more than 4,000 Christmas trees.

The effort by five Scout troops is aimed at keeping material from the trees out of landfills, which can instead be turned into mulch or used for fish habitat.

The volunteer effort involves the Scouts picking up trees and dropping them off at local recycling spots. They work with Christmas tree sellers to tag the trees with cards that promote the recycling service.

The community project, which began 18 years ago, has grown to cover most of Douglas and Sarpy counties, as well as Lincoln. This year’s collection began the day after Christmas. It will run Saturday and portions of early January.