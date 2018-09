On Thursday at approximately 9:00am there was a two vehicle accident on Highway 87 and Nance Road in Alliance. According to Box Butte County Deputy┬áMarcus Hjersman, “A white 2014 Ford Fusion was northbound on Highway 87, attempted to turn west on Nance Road.” Hjersman says, “A 2008 Blue Kentworth Semi Trailer failed to yield and smashed into the drivers side rear of the vehicle.” There were no transports to the hospital, and no drugs or alcohol were involved in this accident.