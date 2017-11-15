Box Butte Public Employee Credit Union Raised $420 For Jane’s Closet



The Box Butte Public Employee Credit Union (CU) raised a nice $420 for Jane’s Closet recently. According to CU Manager Stevi Buskirk (4th from left), CU Loan Officer Sandi Willey (2nd from left) quilted the pink ribbon decorated blanket for a raffle, with cookie sales and individual donations making up the rest of the donation. One hand for the check presentation were, l-r – CU Member Service Representative (MSR) Stephanie Farritor, Ms. Willey, MSR Alicia Harvey, Ms. Buskirk, and representing Jane’s Closet Box Butte Health Foundation Director Brooke Shelmadine. Jane’s Closet provides material and products that are designed to help area residents diagnosed with cancer cope with the disease. The organization also provides monetary support for cancer patients and their families to help them with expenses (e.g. travel and lodging). Box Butte County area residents who may know of a family in the midst of coping with cancer can contact Lori Mazanec, 308.761.3428. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.