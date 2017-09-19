Box Butte Little Critters 4-H Club Helping Collect Supplies For Hurricane Harvey

According to Little Critters 4-H Bridget Johnston, the Box Butte County Little Critters 4-H Club has partnered with Table Top Meats in Hemingford and is collecting supplies for those affected with Hurricane Harvey. The collection receptacles have been placed at The Grocery Kart, Roller Hardware, and the new Bomgaars location in Alliance. The owners of Table Top Meats will be delivering a load of supplies on September 21, 2017 and then again at the beginning of October. Below is the supplies are needed:

-Cleaning supplies – no bleach

-Heavy duty trash bags

-Paper goods (paper towels, paper plates, paper cups, disposable utensils)

-Mosquito Spray

-Hand sanitizer

-Canned food

-Non-perishable food / Snack items

-Shovels

-Rakes

-Work gloves

-Diapers

-Baby items

-Personal toiletries

-Fans

-Charcoal

-Clean but used clothing

-Towels

-Vinegar

-Peroxide