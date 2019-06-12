Box Butte General Hospital scam

Box Butte General Hospital would like to notify the public that the Greater Nebraska Medical and Surgical Services number has been spoofed.

This means a scam organization has copied the clinic’s number and is making fraudulent calls asking for personal information. When this occurs, the caller ID on your phone will appear as the clinic’s number (308) 762-7244 instead of the scammer’s number. Please do not provide personal or financial information to someone you do not know.

If you receive a call from (308) 762-7244 and suspect it to be a scam, hang up immediately. This notice is for only incoming calls to your cell or landline and does not affect calls coming into BBGH. If you receive a suspicious call from this number, please hang up and call (308) 762-7244 to report the incident.

You may also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-888-382-4357 or online at www.ftc.gov/complaint.

You can also visit www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides to get information on caller ID spoofing. Local law enforcement has been notified of the scam.