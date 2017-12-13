Box Butte General Hospital Partners With Local Schools

Box Butte General Hospital is providing high school students with real-world exposure to health care careers as part of its efforts to address a shortage of trained health care professionals in the community.

The “Health Professions Club” was initially launched in 2006 with Alliance High School. Club activities include monthly learning opportunities, as well as job shadowing at the hospital and field trips to other health care facilities. The program helps students make more informed decisions about their education and careers after graduation, and it fosters the interest and professional development of individuals who are passionate about the health of their communities.

In addition to Alliance High School, Hay Springs High School and Hemingford High School also participate in the program, which has grown by more than 50 percent since its inception. Several former club members are currently employed as health care professionals at the hospital.

“Through the Health Professions Club, we are touching the lives of students in ways that impact the health of families and individuals across our local community,” said Lori Mazanec, chief executive officer of Box Butte General Hospital.

The partnership behind this program is now featured in the 2017 Compendium of Best Practices in Rural Health Hospital-Community Partnerships, a publication of Bryan Health. Box Butte General Hospital’s Health Professions Club is one of 12 case studies that illustrate what is possible when hospitals and community organizations share resources, skills and services for a greater impact on population health. The article featuring BBGH can be found here: https://www.bryanhealth.com/app/files/public/3053/bryan-rural-health-box-butte-compendium.pdf

About Bryan Health

Bryan Health is a Nebraska-governed, nonprofit health system that cares for patients, educates tomorrow’s health care providers and motivates communities with fitness and health programs. With an award-winning network of doctors, hospitals and medical providers, Bryan Health offers effective care, works with industry leaders to introduce leading-edge, proven treatments, and serves rural communities in four states through outreach clinics, mobile services and telehealth care. The health system includes Bryan Medical Center, Bryan Heart, Bryan Foundation, Bryan Physician Network, Bryan Enterprises, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Bryan Health Connect, Crete Area Medical Center and Merrick Medical Center. Bryan Health is also the sponsoring organization for the Heartland Health Alliance, Bryan CAH Network, and has management agreements with Clarinda Regional Health Center and Saunders Medical Center.