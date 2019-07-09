Box Butte General Hospital awards $15,000 in scholarships

Nora Roberts is quoted, “If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.” Several applicants for the Box Butte Health Foundation (BBHF) and Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) scholarships asked and received. BBGH and BBHF are pleased to announce the winners for the 2019/2020 scholastic year.



“Investing in the future of our area students is critical to the success of our community and our hospital,” stressed the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Carolyn Jones. “Box Butte General Hospital employs several past scholarship recipients, knowing the investment in their future begins in high school with our Health Professions Club and fiscally with scholarship dollars designated to those seeking a healthcare profession.”

The return on investment for BBGH and the surrounding counties encouraged the Board of Trustees to maintain the level of investment and the number of scholarships to be awarded. The amount awarded in the past has varied, starting at $3,000 the first year and increasing to $15,000 beginning in 2018.

Fifteen recipients were selected from a strong field of applicants. This year’s $1,000 scholarship recipients include:

Box Butte Health Foundation (College)

Shayleen Behm — Attends University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) — Scottsbluff, working toward her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. She is working as a nursing extern at BBGH for the summer, and hopes to return after graduation.

Sydney Nordeen — Attends University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK), majoring in Exercise Science to become a Physical Therapist.

Natalie Gasseling — Attending Wayne State college, and plans to transfer to UNMC with a career goal of Physician Assistant.

Jada Jensen — Attending University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy — Pharmacist.

Dani Carter — Attending Nebraska Wesleyan studying Biology and Chemistry, with goal of being an Optometrist.

Box Butte General Hospital (High School)

Jessica Badje — Hay Springs — will attend Chadron State College (CSC) and major in Nursing.

Clara Eck — Alliance — will attend Brigham Young University, working toward Advanced Practice Registered Nurse.

Madison Gibson — Alliance — Will attend Southeast Community College then UNMC and major in Nursing.

Emme Grant — Alliance — will attend University of Nebraska, majoring in Dental Hygiene.

Tomi Hall — Alliance — will attend Western Nebraska Community College, then UNMC, majoring in Nursing.

Lezlie Hausmann — Alliance — will attend Concordia University, majoring in Biology emphasis in Human Biology to be a trauma surgeon in the Army.

Shelbi Mills — Alliance — will attend UNK for pre-Dental Hygiene.

Ashley Mutchie — Hemingford — will attend CSC, working on pre-med to be a Physician.

Ryley Rolls — Alliance — will attend Morningside College, studying Biology, working toward a Physician Assistant or Pediatrician.

Jacobi Stumpff — Hemingford — will attend Eastern Wyoming College, then UNMC majoring in Nursing.