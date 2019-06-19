Box Butte County Veterans presented Quilts of Valor

Three Box Butte County Veterans were presented Quilts of Valor in ceremonies Tuesday in Hemingford and Alliance. Tuesday morning, Quilts of Valor were presented to Bob Parkin and Bruce Shaver of Hemingford. Stan Feddersen of Alliance was presented his quilt on Tuesday evening.

Linda Schneider and Kathy Dye. members of Panhandle Blocks, presented the Quilts, which were handmade by local residents, who work together to make quilts to show appreciation to service members and veterans.

The Quilt of Valor started in 2003 when quilter Catherine Roberts started the movement when her son was deployed in Iraq. Since then nearly 230,000 Quilts have been awarded. Members of Alliance and Hemingford American Legion Posts and American Legion Patriot Riders were also on hand.

Speaking at Tuesday nights ceremony, Linda Schneider of Alliance said..”We honor you for your service…for leaving your home and loved ones and all you hold dear, to stand in harms way, defending our Country”

“We know Freedom is not free. We have freedom because of you and the dedication of men and women like you.” “This Quilt is meant to say Thank You, for your sacrifice”….”to remind you that we care about you”.

Each quilt consits of three layers, held together by quilting stitches. The top, with many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and many individuals. The batting in the center, represents the hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing. The backing represents strength. Each stitch holds the layers together to represent love, gratitude and often times tears of the makers. Each Quilt has it’s own unique label with the veterans name, date and quilt makers and will be registered with the Quilts of Valor Foundation. To date 220, 658 quilts have been presented.

Stan Feddersen of Alliance, served as a combat infantryman in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969, serving in Vietnam with the 1st Brigade, 5th Infantry Division, from July 1968 to April 1969. During his service Stan was awarded The Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Medal.

We will up date this story with more info on Bob and Bruce when info is available.