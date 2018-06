Tuesday morning Panhandle Post was on scene of a situation on Highway 2, a couple miles east of the Box Butte and Sheridan County line. There were two Box Butte County Sheriff Office vehicles, and one Nebraska State Patrol vehicle. According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, “There were several people in a car and had safety issues…they wanted extra help.” Mowry says the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office does this all the time.