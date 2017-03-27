Box Butte County SCAM ALERT

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is alerting local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says a Caller, with a very hard to understand foreign accent, will tell you they are from the Alliance Police Department and that there are Warrants for your arrest. Your Caller-Id will show the Alliance Police Dept and a 762 number and the caller will ask for Credit Card information to pay the fines. Sheriff Mowry says this is a scam and residents should never give any Credit Card or Bank Account information over the phone. If you receive a call like this, just hang up and report the call to the Police Department or Sheriff’s Office.