Box Butte County SCAM ALERT

Scam - phone

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is alerting local residents of another telephone scam.  Sheriff Mowry says a Caller, with a very hard to understand foreign accent,  will tell you they are from the Alliance Police Department and that there are Warrants  for your arrest.  Your Caller-Id will show the Alliance Police Dept and a 762 number and the caller will ask for Credit Card information to pay the fines.  Sheriff Mowry says this is a scam and residents should never give any Credit Card or Bank Account information over the phone.  If you receive a call like this, just hang up and report the call to the Police Department or Sheriff’s Office.