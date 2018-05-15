Box Butte County Primary Election Results

1,598 ballots were counted in today’s Box Butte County primary election.

Box Butte County residents re-elected Kevin Horn as Clerk of the District Court. Horn received 654 votes (54.18%) to Woods’ 553 (45.82%).

The City Council vote ran as follows:

Earl Jones 20.34%

Mike Dafney 17.60%

Annora Bentley 17.54%

Ralph Yeager 16.63%

Pasha Korber-Gonzalez 16.20%

Jim Fistler 6.82%

All 6 candidates return for the final vote in November. Evan Mehne (who withdrew from the primary) had 4.78%.

Winning their primaries in Box Butte County were 3rd district representative Adrian Smith (71.04%) Republican Governor Pete Ricketts (71.96%), Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (68.19%), Democratic Governor Bob Krist (38.93%), and Democratic U.S. Senator Jane Raybould (57.63%).