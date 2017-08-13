Box Butte County Fair Parade Results 2017

GRAND PRIZE – OVERALL FOR PARADE
Little Critters #49
Sheridan Livestock #46
COMMERCIAL
1st #47 Panhandle Coop
2nd #46 Little Critters
NON-COMMERCIAL
1st #37 Harvest Moon
2nd #42 Hemingford Methodist Church
YOUTH ORGANIZATION
1st #53 Hilltop View 4H Club
2nd #42 Hemingford Methodist Church
AGRICULTURAL ANTIQUES
1st #39 Highway 20 Tractors
2nd #12 1959 Ford F100 – Troy Unzicker
NOVELTIES
1st #14 Pineview Carriage Service
2nd #22 The Joseph & Sheryl Applegarth Country Gospel Band
MARCHING BANDS
1st #29 Alliance Marching Band
CHEER SQUADS
1st #38 Hemingford Cheer Squad
