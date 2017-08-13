Box Butte County Fair Parade Results 2017

GRAND PRIZE – OVERALL FOR PARADE

Little Critters #49

Sheridan Livestock #46

COMMERCIAL

1st #47 Panhandle Coop

2nd #46 Little Critters

NON-COMMERCIAL

1st #37 Harvest Moon

2nd #42 Hemingford Methodist Church

YOUTH ORGANIZATION

1st #53 Hilltop View 4H Club

2nd #42 Hemingford Methodist Church

AGRICULTURAL ANTIQUES

1st #39 Highway 20 Tractors

2nd #12 1959 Ford F100 – Troy Unzicker

NOVELTIES

1st #14 Pineview Carriage Service

2nd #22 The Joseph & Sheryl Applegarth Country Gospel Band

MARCHING BANDS

1st #29 Alliance Marching Band

CHEER SQUADS

1st #38 Hemingford Cheer Squad