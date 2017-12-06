Box Butte County Election Filings

December 1st was the first day a person could file at the Box Butte County County Clerk’s office to have their name on the ballot as a candidate in the 2018 election. According to Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith, 2 citizens have filed so far, Valery Bell for County Treasurer and Evan Mehne for Alliance City Council. The 2018 primary election will be May 15th and the General Election will be November 6th….the filing deadline for Incumbents is February 15th , and for non-incumbents March 1st.