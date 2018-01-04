Box Butte County Election Filings

Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith reports, 4 Incumbents have filed for re-election in the upcoming 2018 Election. Kevin Horn has filed for Box Butte County Clerk of the District Court. Michelle Robinson has filed for Box Butte County Assessor. Judy Messersmith has filed for Box Butte County Clerk and Tim Kollars has filed for Alliance School District #6. The 2018 Primary Election is May 15. The General Election is November 6. The filing deadline for Incumbents is February 15 and for Non-Incumbents the deadline to file is March 1.