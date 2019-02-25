Box Butte County activity report

By Shaylee Hance

Box Butte Development & Tourism

-Western Nebraska Community College will host their Job & Internship Fair at the Alliance campus from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. today, Feb. 25. WNCC invites students and community members to attend their bootcamp events, which will offer resume assistance, professional head shots, business cards, mock interviews, and more.



-Steph’s Studio has a fun set of classes lined up this week. Tuesday Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. they will have their 12 card pick up class wit Amanda. Make a fun creative mess, as well as a work of art. On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. they will also have their Let’s shrink it with Tamara Class! Play with shrink paper your own personal photos, artwork, the possibilities are endless!

-The library lovers bingo cards are due at the Alliance Public Library on Feb. 28. They still have their lettering with flair skills share workshops as well as code club and lego club in full swing. Please reach out to the Library at (308) 762-1387 if you are interested in learning more!

-The Knight Museum and Sandhills center will have 60 Solomon Butcher photos on display for a limited time. Between 1886 and 1912 Butcher generated a photographic history of pioneer life in Nebraska. Don’t miss viewing sandhills history!