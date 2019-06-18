Box Butte County activity report

By Shaylee Hance
Box Butte Development Corporation
- The Alliance Public Library has a busy week ahead of them. Tuesday June 18th from 1-4 PM they will have a stop-motion animation workshop for 6th – 12th graders. They will also host Jeff Quinn, Magician, on Wednesday June 19th at 2 PM. His act features Astronauts, the moon landing and other gravity- defying tricks. Kindergartners – 5th grade will be seated first. Thursday June 20th they will have a universe in watercolor at 6:30 PM with Sandi Blankenship. This class is geared for adults but families are welcome. During library hours there are different daily craft projects for youth in the library.
- Nebraska Diplomats Incorporated partnered with Box Butte Development Corporation to host the Governor at the WNCC powerline school at 1:30 PM on Wednesday June 19thfor the Nebraska diplomat regional meeting and powerline school tour. To RSVP please call Box Butte Development at 308.762.1800.
- On Wednesday, June 19th Carnegie Arts Center will be at Carhenge with a workshop for young and old alike. The workshop involves painting rocks which will be labeled with a Carhenge site for people who find them to post where and when they were found, then re-hide the rock in a remote location for the next person to do the same. The workshop will begin at 10 AM and end at 1 PM. On Friday, June 21st Carhenge will also have yoga at sunrise and sunset. Michelle Hickox will lead the yoga session at sunrise shortly after 5 AM. Holly Wade will lead the yoga session at sunset shortly before 8:30 PM. Edison Red Nest and his students from the Native Futures group will lead a dancing and singing program to honor Native American Day at 1:30 PM. There will also be an exhibition lacrosse match for “the creator’s game.” For more information, call Carhenge manager Mary Wernke at 308-760-6397.
- Carnegie Arts Center will have Tunes and Blooms in the garden at 7 PM on Thursday June 20th! Make sure you bring a beverage and a lawn chair to enjoy a great jam session! Carnegie will also have their garden groove class on Saturday June 22nd at 9 AM in the garden.
