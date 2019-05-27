Box Butte County activity report

By Box Butte Development Corporation
- Box Butte General Hospital will have free physicals for students on Tuesday May 28th at 5:30 p.m. They will also have free Senior Fitness Testing from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 29th. Residents will have the opportunity to come try the fitness center for free, and see if it is a great “fit” for them.
- Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Tuesday May 28th at 6:30 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. The PBS documentary film excerpt Chasing the Moon will be shown.
- NET Town Talk will be hosted at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center on Thursday May 30th at 2 p.m. for a Net Leadership conversation about Alliance, followed by a live taping of NETS arts and entertainment radio show at 3 p.m.
- The Alliance Public Library will host a PBS KIDS Family Event on Friday May 31st at 1 p.m. Meet Jet Propulsion from Ready Jet Go and watch his new movie One Small Step.
- On Saturday June 1st Sugar Valley Rally will make a stop at the Alliance Public High School parking lot at 11:45 a.m. FBLA will have a lunch set up as their annual fundraiser, come have a bite and enjoy some great vehicles!
- Saturday June 1st Denver Air Connection will start serving our local community, come on out to the airport at 3 p.m. for the ribbon cutting to celebrate this new service!
- The 385 Cruisers Car Show will have their annual event Saturday June 1st from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Alliance Central Park.
- St Agnes will have their Glow Run on Saturday June 1st at 10 a.m. Come get your glow on for a great cause!
