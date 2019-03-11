By Shaylee Hance

Box Butte Development and Tourism



–The Alliance Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee will have their Annual Pitch Tournament on Tuesday March 12 at the Skyview Golf Course. Dinner will be served at 6 P.M. and the tournament will follow at 7 P.M.

-The Knight Museum and Sandhills center will have 60 Solomon Butcher photos on display for a limited time. Between 1886 and 1912 Butcher generated a photographic history of pioneer life in Nebraska. Don’t miss viewing Sandhills history!

-The Alliance Public Library has their watercolor for teens class tonight from 4-5 PM for grades 6-12. They will also have story time on Tuesday March 12th at 10 AM and Thursday at 1 P.M. Cats and Dogs is this weeks theme. Lego Club will be on Tuesday March 12 at 3:45 PM, followed by Lettering with Flair at 5 PM.

-Steph’s Studio will have a Beginner Paint Pour on Tuesday March 12 at 5:30 PM. On Saturday March 16 they will have stitching at Steph’s with Jo at 9A.M. Steph will also have her Basic Camera Class at 5:30 PM followed by her Photo Programs class at 7 P.M.

-The Alliance REC center starts Y Ball Basketball League on Tuesday March 12 as well as their Pickel ball League. They will also have their Shamrock Shuffle and Family Jig on Saturday March 16 at 9:00 A.M., run down and enjoy some family fun!

-The Alliance Arts Council will have Jerry Barlow on Saturday March 16 beginning at 7 P.M. in the AHS Performing Arts Center. Jerry is a world class storyteller and a Celtic Guitarist!

-Carnegie Arts has their “Wonders” Lower Gallery Exhibit featuring art from the St Agnes Students, come check out our local talent! They also have their Spring Show in the upper Gallery featuring the Box Butte Art Society’s Talent.



This concludes the Box Butte County Activity Report brought to you by Box Butte Development Corporation & Tourism as well as KCOW, working together to Build the Best Home Town in America. To Chart your Course find more local events all year round at VisitAlliance.com!