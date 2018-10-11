Box Butte Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Rollover Accident

According to Box Butte County Sheriff Deputy Preston Walls, “On October 10th, 2018 at approximately 7:30am a small pickup with two occupants was attempting to pass another vehicle at 65 miles per hour just north of Logan Road on Highway 385. When attempting to pass the vehicle, the pickup slid off into the west ditch and rolled.”



Walls says, “Neither of the two occupants were transported via ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the pickup, Francisco Jacobo, did later seek medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. The pickup was able to be driven away by the family without the vehicle being towed.”