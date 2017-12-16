Box Butte Co. Official Attends State Workshop

Box Butte County Deputy Treasurer Valery Bell attended a two and one half day conference conducted in Kearney December 13th – 15th for Nebraska county officials. The annual conference, attended by approximately 800 county officials and employees, is part of a continuing education and leadership development series sponsored by the Nebraska Association of County Officials
The conference updated county officials on recent changes in state laws and provided extensive training on the responsibilities of their respective offices.
Leave a Reply