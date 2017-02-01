Box Butte Co. Athletes Sign College FB Letters Of Intent

February 1 is the first day Athletes may sign National Letters of Intent to play college football. From Alliance, Lineman Gage Rolls, Wide Receiver Brody Brennan, Safety Brendan Brehmer and Defensive End Lane Lauder have all signed to play football at Chadron State College. From Hemingford, Denton Payne has signed with Chadron State and Jameson Wood with Peru State.

Nebraska Coach Mike Riley is expected to sign 20 players to National Letters of Intent.

Deiontae Watts DT Plano, TX

Tyjon Lindsey WR Las Vegas, NV

Damion Daniels DT Dallas, TX

Willie Hampton LB Plantation, FL

Guy Thomas DE Miami, FL

Chris Walker OL Lincoln, NE ..Lincoln East

Kurt Rafdal LB Carmel, IN

Matt Sichterman OL King Mills, OH

Andrew Ward LB Muskegon, MI

Brenden Jaimes OL Austin, TX

Austin Allen TE Aurora, NE –

Jaylin Bradley RB Bellevue, NE

Deontre Thomas DT Mustang, OK

Ben Miles RB Baton Rouge, LA

Tristan Gebbia QB Calabasas, CA

Keyshawn Johnson Jr. WR Calabasas, CA

Jaevon McQuitty WR Columbia, MO

Avery Roberts LB Wilmington, DE

Broc Bando OL Bradenton, FL (Native Lincoln, NE)