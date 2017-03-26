Box Butte Avenue Streetscape Project Tree Removal

In preparation for the construction of the Box Butte Streetscape Project, K.L. Wood Construction will begin necessary tree removal Sunday, March 26 in the 300 and 400 blocks of Box Butte Avenue. Crews will start in the 400 block and move south. Construction crews will provide traffic control from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as normal traffic flow will be interrupted. Plans include replanting urban varietal trees suited for downtown areas as the project progresses. For additional information, please contact Ed Tvrs at 762-1907.