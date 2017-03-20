Box Butte Avenue Streetscape Project To Begin

The City of Alliance is happy to announce construction will begin on the Box Butte Avenue Streetscape project April 3. Construction will begin on the west side of the 300 block of Box Butte Avenue and will then move to the east side of the block. This portion of the project is expected to be complete prior to Heritage Days. Following Heritage Days, construction will begin on the west side of the 400 block of Box Butte Avenue.

The construction will mirror the 200 block of Box Butte Avenue; complete with new sidewalks, new irrigation system, new street lights, reconfigured bump outs, patterned pedestrian crosswalks and urban varietal trees suited for downtown areas. Grant funding was provided by the NDOR for the street lighting. “We are very excited to move forward with this project. The goal is to preserve our historic characteristics and promote pedestrian use while revitalizing the downtown core,” said City Manager Rick Kuckkahn.