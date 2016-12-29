Bowl Spectacular Update

ALLIANCE — Through just 11 bowl games, we are out of unbeatens in our Roller Hardware, KCOW, Alliance Times-Herald Bowl Spectacular.

Three participants — Gary Moeller, Mike Raben and Bill Hemmer — stand in a three-way tie for first place with 14 points.

All three missed the Colorado State-Idaho game, but have picked correctly in each of the other ten bowl games.

Just behind our three leaders are Jim Dryden, Roger Kotschwar, Thompson Herman and Wendy Pascale, who each have 13 points.

After that, 18 contestents are tied with 12 points — Jess Mullanix, Carolyn Hoff, Frank Caroselli, Earl Bush, Diane Olson, Brucy Dobry, Frank Mentele, Carol Grieser, Ken Thompson, Denny Sherlock, Chad Woods, Don Desjardin, Deb Thiems, Rich Pascale, Laura Bishop, Jim Dickenson, Stephanie Frohman and Susi Ehrett.

By the time this prints, a few more bowl games will be completed — Tuesday’s four bowl games.

Including Nebraska’s Music City Bowl, which will begin Friday morning, there will be 20 bowl games between now and New Year’s Day.

I’ll continue to provide updates from the competition in each edition of the Times-Herald until the winners are announced following the Jan. 9 National Champoinship Game.

Again, please remember to thank the kind folks at both Roller Hardware and KCOW for sponsoring the competition.

Please let me know if you feel I miscalculated your score. Mistakes can be made when transcribing that many entries.