Bowl Spectacular Update

By KYLE CUMMINGS

T-H Director of Operations

ALLIANCE — With just one bowl game left — the national championship — we’re beginning to have a clearer picture of who will walk away with prizes from Roller Hardware at the end of our Roller Hardware Hank, KCOW, Alliance Times-Herald Bowl Spectacular.

Thanks to picking 14 of the last 16 bowl games correct, Don Desjardin has the outright lead in the competition with 64 points.

Marina Girard is in second with 63 points, while Ken Thompson and Chris Dietrich sit in third place with 62 points.

Tim Sherlock has 61 points, Trudy Varvel and Jack Gottier each have 60 points, while Scott Dietrich, Bruce Dobry and Don Failor have 59 points.

Each entry with at least 58 points, however, picked Alabama in the championship game, which is worth 10 points. So, the only way Desjardin will be dethroned is a Clemson victory in the National Championship game on Jan. 9 .

To keep things interesting, I’m not going to reveal who would be our champion if Clemson takes home the hardware next week.

As always, please alert me as soon as possible if you believe there was a mistake calculating your score. I can be reached in the office at 762-3060.

It’s been a fun bowl season and fun competition, so thank you again to Roller Hardware Hank and KCOW for co-sponsoring the event.

And thank you to everyone who submitted entries!