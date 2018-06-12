Bonny Wayve Ehlers-Evans, 91

Bonny Wayve Ehlers-Evans, aged 91, passed away on June 10th at Pioneer

Manor in Hay Spring, NE after dealing with health complications due to a

stroke. Bonny was born June 17th, 1926 in Lavaca, NE, the daughter of Adolph

Ehlers and Carrie Bell Phillipee. She was the eighth of nine children.

Bonny enjoyed providing for her family. This included reading cookbooks

and creating new dishes when anyone came to call. Beyond being a loving

mother and wife, Bonny worked as a rural schoolteacher and later in life as

a nurse, social worker and activity director for the Gordon Good Samaritan

Society. Bonny graduated from Gordon High School in 1943, an accomplishment

she was very proud of that fueled her love of education that she has passed on

to many youth in the Gordon area plus her own children and grandchildren.

In 1947, on July 2nd Bonny married an attractive taxi driver, mechanic and

war veteran, Norman Robert Evans. They lived their married life in

Gordon, NE. They owned and operated Norm’s Repair Shops until Norm’s

retirement.

In addition to Bonny’s career, she had many volunteer activities. Early on,

she was a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Gordon. She is also a member of

the Gordon Legion. When her children were young, Bonny was a den mother

for the Boy Scouts supporting Michael and Tom. She was also active as a camp-

fire girl leader taking her daughters and other young girls on outings such as;

campouts at Lion’s bridge and sledding on the sand hills. One of the activities

she enjoyed most was traveling to watch her grandson’s play football for Gordon

High School and later Chadron State College.

Bonny is survived by her four children and spouses; Michael and Sonja Evans of

Idaho Falls, ID, Norena Robinson of RockPort, MO, Thomas and Debbie Evans

of Gordon, NE, and Mary and Tim Smock of Lingle, WY; eight grandchildren and

twelve great grandchildren. Bonny was preceded in death by her parents, eight

siblings, husband Norman, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 15th, 2018, 10a.m. at the Gordon

Cemetery. All her family and friends are welcome to come and celebrate her life.

A memorial has been established for the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home or the

Gordon American Legion and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier

Funeral Home PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

ALWAYS LOVED…….

NEVER FORGOTTEN…….

FOREVER MISSED……