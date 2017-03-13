Bond Of $500,000 Set In Rapid City Motel Stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A bond of $500,000 cash has been set for a Rapids City man accused in a fatal stabbing at a local motel.

Twenty-three-year-old Vincent Mousseaux is charged with first-degree murder and an alternative of second-degree murder in the death of Deziree Martinez at the Price Motel last Wednesday. Mousseaux was arrested Thursday. He appeared in 7th Judicial Court Monday.

Mousseaux is also facing alternate charges of aggravated assault. Police say he stabbed another person in the hotel room.