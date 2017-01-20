Bond Denied for Omaha Man Charged in Omaha Pickup Slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Omaha real estate agent accused of angrily running down a store clerk with his truck confided his involvement in the killing to others.

A judge denied bond for 45-year-old Dirk Blume on Friday and set his preliminary hearing for Feb. 10 on charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon.

At the hearing, assistant Douglas County Attorney Ryan Lindberg told a judge that witnesses came forward to report that Blume “made admissions” to hitting Hansen with his pickup on Jan. 7. The incident resulted in Omaha’s first homicide of 2017.

Prosecutors say surveillance video that captured the fatal hit-and-run also showed Blume and Hansen arguing before the Hansen is run down in the parking lot of the store where he worked.