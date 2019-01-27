Bomgaars and BBHF donates over $600 to Jane’s Closet  

Bomgaars and Box Butte Health Foundation in Alliance has donated over $600 to Jane’s Closet.

On Dec. 2, 2018, Bomgaars held a “Night of Festive Fun & Holiday Shopping” from 5pm to 8pm to raise awareness of women’s health issues.

Bomgaars was offering a 20% discount for the ladies and pledging the evening’s total sales back into the community.

The recipient chosen by Bomgaars this year was the Box Butte Health Foundation of Box Butte General Hospital. BBHF chose to give the $662.47 donation to benefit Jane’s Closet.



Jane’s Closet provides financial help to any Box Butte County resident dealing with any kind of cancer. Financial help includes expenses for lodging, travel, wigs, etc.

For more information and how to help Jane’s Closet, call Mary Goodell at (308) 761-3423.