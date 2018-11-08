Body Of Missing Yankton Woman Found In Nebraska

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the body of a missing Yankton woman has been found in rural Nebraska.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is suspected in the death of 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff. She had been missing since leaving her mother’s house in Utica, north of Yankton, on Sunday.

Authorities say she was found dead Wednesday in her car in Knox County, Nebraska, on the Santee Sioux Reservation.

An investigation is ongoing with the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI and Santee Tribal Police.