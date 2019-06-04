Body of missing kayaker found in Loup River in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a missing Genoa volunteer firefighter who went missing last month after his kayak overturned in the swollen Loup River has been found.

The Nance County Sheriff’s Office tells television station KOLN that the body of Brett Swantek was found Tuesday in the Loup River.

Swantek was last seen May 25 in a kayak near the Loup Public Power diversion dam.

Officials say a witness saw a man, later identified as Swantek, fall out of a kayak while attempting to go over the diversion dam.