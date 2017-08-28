Body In Burned Vehicle Identified

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “A post-mortem examination which began this morning has positively identified Lilyanna C. Martin, age 17, of Morrill as the victim found in a burned vehicle south of Morrill on the evening of Friday August 25th. Martin is the same individual that was reported missing by her family on Saturday morning, August 26th. Identification was confirmed through dental records.”

“The examination revealed the cause of death as smoke and soot inhalation. A final determination of the manner of death is pending further investigation and results of toxicology tests which will likely take 4-6 weeks.”

“We are working to recover other information relevant to a determination, including medical records, cellular data and information from the vehicle’s electronic control module. We expect to accomplish this by the time we receive the autopsy report.”

“We are investigating all possibilities and have made no final determinations on what caused this incident. However, at this time there is no evidence of foul play.”

“We are in regular contact with the family and will keep them updated on the progress of the investigation.”