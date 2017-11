OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a vehicle at an Omaha police station parking lot.

A news release says an officer noticed a vehicle in the lot at the northeast Omaha station just before 1 a.m. Thursday and then saw the body inside.

Police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation. The person’s name and other details about the crime have not been released.