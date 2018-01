DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A body found inside a house that burned in Dakota City has been identified as an eastern Nebraska man.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Wednesday as 29-year-old Calvin C. Clark, of Macy.

Firefighters were called to the house fire the night of Jan. 11 and found the body inside. The homeowner, who was in Arizona, told authorities no one was supposed to be in the house.

An autopsy showed Clark died of smoke inhalation.