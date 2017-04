RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man found in a creek in Rapid City.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Thomas Claymore. Authorities say a police officer patrolling a bike path was flagged down by a person who found the body in Rapid Creek Sunday evening.

The Rapid City-Pennington County dive team recovered Claymore’s body. Toxicology tests from an autopsy are pending.