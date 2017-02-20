Bobcats Beating Cancer Fundraiser in Hemingford

On February 26th from 12:30 to 2:30pm Many Brice and Lori Dannar will be selling boxes of homemade cards provided through Usborne books and more at the Hemingford Fire Hall. There are four different boxes of 30 cards to choose from. Each box is $30 with $13 of every box sold going to support Bobcats Beating Cancer. These are beautiful handcrafted cards in a very study box with dividers to store your cards in. There will be a drawing for a $25 Visa gift card. Please come help support a wonderful case, have a snack, and visit with your neighbors. For more information contact Lori at 487-3888.