Bob Yorges, 75, of Hyannis, died Aug. 10, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

He was born on June 19, 1942, in Torrington, Wyoming, to Kenneth and Berneice (Woodard) Yorges. Bob graduated from high school in Yoder, Wyoming. He married Sandy Splinter on Feb. 28, 1965, in Torrington, Wyoming.

He managed Sandhill Oil in Hyannnis for 33 years, retiring in December 2015. Bob served on the Hyannis Cemetery Board for many years, and he could be seen timing football and basketball games.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy of Hyannis; two sons, Todd (Judi) of Lincoln and Tim (Stefani) of Thorndale Pennsylvania; one brother, Earl Yorges of Torrington, Wyoming; two sisters, Clara Lou Smith of Worland, Wyoming, and Myra Ann (Marvin) Lively of Buhl, Idaho; and two grandsons, Trevor and Tanner.

Memorials are suggested to Service of the Sandhills, in care of Sandhills State Bank of Hyannis, or Grant County Fire and Rescue.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis. Inurnment will be at the Hyannis Cemetery.

Mullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

