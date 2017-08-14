Bob Yorges, 75, of Hyannis, died Aug. 10, 2017, at Great Plains Health.
He was born on June 19, 1942, in Torrington, Wyoming, to Kenneth and Berneice (Woodard) Yorges. Bob graduated from high school in Yoder, Wyoming. He married Sandy Splinter on Feb. 28, 1965, in Torrington, Wyoming.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to Service of the Sandhills, in care of Sandhills State Bank of Hyannis, or Grant County Fire and Rescue.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis. Inurnment will be at the Hyannis Cemetery.
Mullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Courtesy The North Platte Telegraph
Leave a Reply