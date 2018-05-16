Bob Krist & Lynne Walz Head To Bridgeport For Property Tax Reform Town Hall

After securing the nominations for Nebraska Governor and Lt. Governor, Sen. Bob Krist and Sen. Lynne Walz told a crowd in an airport hanger near Omaha that the debate of the future of of the state begins today in a small town in Western Nebraska.

2:30 – 4:00 p.m. (MDT)

Bridgeport Town Hall – Property Tax Reform

Prairie Winds Community Center

428 North Main Street, Bridgeport, NE 69336

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. (MDT)

Scottsbluff Meet & Greet

Godfather’s Pizza

2207 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

“Today begins a debate about the future of Nebraska. And in my opinion there can be no better place to begin this discussion than in Morrill County, Nebraska. That is where we are headed today, and where we will begin our campaign to restore the future of Nebraska,” Krist said.

“Morrill County has experienced a 147 percent increase in property taxes during the past ten years, as compared to only a 20 percent increase in household income. It is emblematic of the difficulties Nebraskans face and the ‘tin ear’ that this administration has adopted toward this crisis,” he said.

Sen. Lynne Walz said the current administration claims they have cut property taxes “but I have yet to discover one farmer, one rancher or one homeowner who says their property tax bill has gone down,” she said.

“The governor will try, but the voters of Nebraska know the truth. Our property tax system is broken and Governor Ricketts has failed to fix the problem,” she said.

Krist noted that property taxes statewide have increased an average of 57 percent while household income by 20 percent. For many counties, and individual homeowners, the rise in property taxes is over 100 percent.

“Pete Ricketts simply doesn’t care. His focus is on tax cuts for corporations and people like himself. Pete’s latest proposal would have given $13 million to T.D Ameritrade, the company his family founded, and 25 bucks to homeowners. $25 bucks,” Krist said.

“But don’t take my word for it. The Governor’s own Republican State Senators said his plan was a joke,” he said.

Republican State Sen. Mike Groene, North Platte

“They claim it’s about property tax but it’s a corporate income tax cut. He (Ricketts) wants corporate income tax cuts, (he) doesn’t understand how bad the property tax problem is.”

Republican State Sen. Steve Erdman, Bayard led opposition to the governor’s tax bill, describing it as “a joke (and) an illusion, a proposal that would take a decade to fully implement. This is too little and too late. This governor never has been and never will be for property tax relief,” Erdman said.

“The governor’s claim that he has provided $800 million in property tax relief is laughable. Most of this so called relief was in place before he took office, and I don’t know of a single soul who says their property taxes have gone down,” Krist said.

“Our farmers and ranchers and homeowners across Nebraska are hurting. Fixing the property tax crisis and properly funding education will be central components of our campaign,” Krist said.