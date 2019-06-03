Bob and Sheila Everhart performing at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center

Alliance- On June 5 at 7:00 p.m., The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center is hosting a free concert featuring Bob & Sheila Everhart who will perform their “How Western Music Won the West” program.



Bob & Sheila have been performing old-time and traditional acoustic music in the “Oh Brother Where Art Thou” style for all 26 years of their married life.

This will be an entertaining musical program of the very earliest cowboy and western songs along with the unusual stories associated with them. Not only the songs themselves, but also the writers and singers of them.

It is fascinating, historical, entertaining and educational. Just right for an audience to be entertained and have a good time. From the earliest cowboy singers right up to the days of Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. Sure to be a memory adventure for us all.

Mark your calendars and bring your lawn chairs to the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center. If Mother Nature decides otherwise, the concert will move the concert into the museum gallery.

For more information contact the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center at (308) 762-2384.