Board Will Allow Yearbook Memorial To Girls Killed In Crash

CAIRO, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska school board has decided to let the 2017-18 yearbook include memorials to two teenage students killed in a traffic accident.

The Centura Junior/Senior High School students, 16-year-old Bailey Jean Packer and 17-year-old Navi Nielsen, died in March after a one-car crash in rural Howard County.

Administrators had told relatives and grieving friends that the district was following policy and a consultant’s training on student grieving in denying a request for a yearbook memorial page.

Dozens of people attended a special school board meeting Monday night in Cairo to support the memorial request, and the school board voted unanimously to allow the yearbook tributes. The two girls also will appear in photos of their sports teams and other activities.