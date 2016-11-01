Panhandle Post

Board Toughens Regulatory Road for Whiteclay Beer Stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regulators have decided to require stores to complete long-form applications for liquor licenses if they want to continue selling millions of cans of beer to residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted Tuesday to impose the more arduous requirement on the four beer stores in Whiteclay, which sits across the state line from the reservation in South Dakota. The reservation is plagued by poverty, alcoholism and high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome.

Nebraska Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks says the long-form process will require all parties to demonstrate the adequacy of law enforcement in Whiteclay. Nebraska requires adequate law enforcement near establishments that sell alcohol.

Officials have said the county doesn’t have sufficient resources to police Whiteclay.

  • Bob

    Why is it the liquor stores problem? It’s the Indians and government problem,we the government we the whiteman created the problem by making them move to a Reservation years ago and signed a contract giving them money and food every month. So now whiteman took a bunch of people and made them Lazy don’t have to work don’t have to worry about medical or housing or where their next meal is coming from. Just sit back and wait for the DUMB whitemans check to come so they have nothing better to do than run down the street and grab a cold six pack.
    So now we have a bunch of lazy drunk people who are totally dependent on the Dumb whiteman. So some smarter white people come along and capitalize on the Indians buy selling beer next to the border. Gee what do you call it? Oh yea the American Dream!!
    Kick their Butts off of all government programs and make them responsible people like us who pay taxes and go to work everyday. Really they are not going to go and live off the land like their ancestors did over a hundred years ago. Than they would have better places to spend their money than on booze.
    WAKE UP AMERICA