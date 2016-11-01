Board Toughens Regulatory Road for Whiteclay Beer Stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regulators have decided to require stores to complete long-form applications for liquor licenses if they want to continue selling millions of cans of beer to residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted Tuesday to impose the more arduous requirement on the four beer stores in Whiteclay, which sits across the state line from the reservation in South Dakota. The reservation is plagued by poverty, alcoholism and high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome.

Nebraska Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks says the long-form process will require all parties to demonstrate the adequacy of law enforcement in Whiteclay. Nebraska requires adequate law enforcement near establishments that sell alcohol.

Officials have said the county doesn’t have sufficient resources to police Whiteclay.