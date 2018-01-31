BNSF To Invest $3.3 Billion In Rail Maintenance, Upgrades

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad is planning to invest $3.3 billion in its railroad again this year.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based railroad said Wednesday it plans to match last year’s spending on maintenance projects and upgrades to its rail network.

BNSF plans to spend $2.4 billion to maintain and repair its rail network and locomotives. That will include rehabilitating 13,000 miles of track. The railroad’s plans also include investing about $500 million to expand capacity.

BNSF says it is nearly done with the installation of the automatic braking system federal officials required. So the railroad plans to spend only about $100 million on that system this year.

BNSF is owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. BNSF operates 32,500 miles of track in 28 western states and three Canadian provinces.