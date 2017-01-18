BNSF Employees Fatally Injured in Edgemont

According to BNSF Railway spokesperson Amy McBeth, “A BNSF train struck and fatally injured two BNSF employees near Edgemont Tuesday. BNSF officers are responding to this tragic accident. We will release additional details as we are able.” The fatal accident occurred about 10:15 am near the Highway 18 overpass, which is north of Edgemont. The National Transportation Safety Board has currently took over the investigation. Eagle Radio, and Panhandle Post has reached out to BNSF headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.