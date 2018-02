According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, “I would like to recognize Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad (BNSF) for giving us $10,000 for WatchGuard Video cameras for our patrol vehicles. We’d like to acknowledge their contribution towards Box Butte County and law enforcement.” Mowry says, “It about made my heart drop when I saw that.” Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department applied for a grant in March of 2017