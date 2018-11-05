Blueprint Nebraska To Hold Public Meetings in Chadron And Valentine

Working to create a new standard of sustainable economic prosperity for all Nebraskans, Blueprint Nebraska will hold public meetings in both Chadron and Valentine on Tuesday, November 6th.



-The Chadron meeting will be held from 11am to 12noon at the Mari Sandoz Heritage Center located at 1101 Main Street in Chadron on the Chadron State College Campus

-The Valentine meeting will be held from 5pm to 8pm at the Peppermill Restaurant located at 502 Highway 20 hosted by the Cherry County Farm Bureau.

Nebraska Blueprint is a group of business and industry leaders who have come together with the common goal of making sure the Nebraska of tomorrow is even better than the already-wonderful Nebraska of today. This diverse group of people represent interests from across the state and across industries – agriculture to high tech, health care to retail, and everything in between.

Nebraska Blueprint is neither a government agency nor an academic institution. And while we will certainly work with and alongside any organizations that affect our state’s success, we consider ourselves beholden to just one group: The people of Nebraska.

Our mission, which we have enthusiastically chosen to accept, is to provide a strategic plan that offers a clear path towards sustained economic prosperity for all. It’s just that simple. And that challenging.