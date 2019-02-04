Blood drive to be held at Chadron State College

CHADRON — American Red Cross heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They don’t wear capes or special suits, and their badge of honor is the bandage that shows they gave the “gift of life.” The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to become hometown heroes and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood.

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.



Chadron State College Blood Drive Sponsored by Cardinal Key

Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom.



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and search sponsor keyword chadroneagles or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.