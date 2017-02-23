Blizzard Warning Issued For Parts Of Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Blizzard warnings have been issued for northwest Iowa and the northeast corner of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says a mix of rain and snow Thursday afternoon is expected to worsen into heavy, blowing snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected in some areas. The snowfall is expected to lessen as the storm system moves east.

The service says the severe conditions could include whiteout, which would make travel extremely hazardous.